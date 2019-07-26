ABB (NYSE:ABB) Releases Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ABB has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32.

A number of analysts have commented on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

