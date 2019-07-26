$8.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report $8.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.63 billion and the lowest is $8.36 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $33.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.86 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.42 billion to $36.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.28.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $14,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,275 shares in the company, valued at $13,493,327.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock worth $15,484,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.52. 894,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,487. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $358.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.49.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.