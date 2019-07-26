$76.56 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will report sales of $76.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the highest is $77.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $315.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $321.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $368.48 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $382.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.40.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Omer Cohen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $939,835.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,342 shares of company stock worth $4,370,355. 19.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 321,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

