$732.55 Million in Sales Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report $732.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $753.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. E*TRADE Financial posted sales of $720.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETFC. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $56.79.

Shares of ETFC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.50. 1,712,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,061.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

