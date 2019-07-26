699 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Delphi Private Advisors LLC

Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Delphi Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 6,620,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,871,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,856,000 after buying an additional 314,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,762,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,833,000 after buying an additional 1,006,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,733,000 after buying an additional 2,662,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,543,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,974,000 after buying an additional 1,018,847 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.48. 2,232,973 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

