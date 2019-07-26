$69.98 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post sales of $69.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $71.40 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $63.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $307.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $319.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $342.30 million, with estimates ranging from $329.30 million to $353.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Michael John Kelly sold 3,792 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $200,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6,643.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after buying an additional 735,087 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $20,617,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after buying an additional 165,902 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,924,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,866,000 after purchasing an additional 143,190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95,084 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

