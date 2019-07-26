$682.33 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to announce sales of $682.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $666.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.64 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $642.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Restoration Hardware stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

