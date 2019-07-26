$6.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce sales of $6.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $5.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $25.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $25.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $27.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.10. The company had a trading volume of 340,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.