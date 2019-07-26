5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Trading Down 10.2%

5N Plus Inc (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)’s share price traded down 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.85, 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 799,900% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.63%.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

