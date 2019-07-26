$582.44 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to post sales of $582.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $583.20 million. CDK Global reported sales of $569.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDK. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,431. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CDK Global by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CDK Global by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 177,009 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CDK Global by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CDK Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 708,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

