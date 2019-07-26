$53.17 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce sales of $53.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.04 million. Inseego posted sales of $49.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $224.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.85 million to $226.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.52 million, with estimates ranging from $263.43 million to $281.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million.

INSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $18,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 25.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 205.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter worth $96,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Inseego by 124.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. 73,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $400.74 million, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.