47,500 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Acquired by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 153,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,816. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PDM shares. DA Davidson downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

