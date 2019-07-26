$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $660,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $2.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 273,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,445. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $540.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.04 and a current ratio of 18.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

