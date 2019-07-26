$259.26 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $259.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.65 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $209.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.69, for a total value of $131,355.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,355.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $6,693,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,506 shares of company stock worth $14,204,551 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 241.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.47. 877,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,077. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.47 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

