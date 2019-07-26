$2.31 EPS Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.25. Air Products & Chemicals posted earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 127,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $230.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.80. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $231.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.