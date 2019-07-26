$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $2.52. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $11.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on UHS. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

UHS stock traded up $13.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,917. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $142.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,521,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $872,323,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,178,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $603,564,000 after buying an additional 844,173 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,471,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,034,000 after buying an additional 382,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,755,000 after buying an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,152,000 after buying an additional 86,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

