190,600 Shares in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Purchased by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Retail Properties of America makes up 0.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.09% of Retail Properties of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 65.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,556. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.93. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

Several research firms have commented on RPAI. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

