$18.33 Million in Sales Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post $18.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.40 million and the lowest is $18.20 million. Orthopediatrics reported sales of $15.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year sales of $70.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.20 million to $70.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.96 million, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 50,179 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,848,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIDS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,410. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $513.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.14.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

