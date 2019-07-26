$14.16 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will post $14.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.33 million and the lowest is $13.87 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $12.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $57.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.72 million to $58.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.12 million, with estimates ranging from $59.98 million to $66.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.13 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 48,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,880. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.