1,320 Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iqvia by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 136,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,811 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $158.74. 302,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.49. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,080 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,805. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

