$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) will post sales of $13.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.12 million and the highest is $13.37 million. Apollo Endosurgery reported sales of $14.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $54.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.09 million to $55.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.93 million, with estimates ranging from $53.01 million to $58.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 69.89% and a negative return on equity of 111.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CEO Todd Newton purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 863,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

