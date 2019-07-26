$116.29 Million in Sales Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will post sales of $116.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.10 million. Habit Restaurants posted sales of $102.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year sales of $462.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.18 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $502.80 million, with estimates ranging from $500.05 million to $504.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HABT. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HABT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 10,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

