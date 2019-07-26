$116.29 Million in Sales Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will post sales of $116.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.10 million. Habit Restaurants posted sales of $102.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year sales of $462.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.18 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $502.80 million, with estimates ranging from $500.05 million to $504.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HABT. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HABT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 10,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.