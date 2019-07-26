1,125 Shares in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.01.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.69. 36,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,437. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christian Bruch acquired 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

