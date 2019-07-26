$101.95 Million in Sales Expected for Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will report $101.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.18 million to $105.72 million. Emerald Expositions Events reported sales of $78.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full-year sales of $379.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.44 million to $380.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $384.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.44 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEX. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Emerald Expositions Events presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Emerald Expositions Events news, insider Darrell C. Denny sold 58,455 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $754,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Charles sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $122,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,307 shares of company stock worth $1,344,463 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after buying an additional 2,987,172 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 765.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 423,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 367,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 829,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 338,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 178,090 shares in the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EEX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,912. The firm has a market cap of $782.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

