$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.54. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.94 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.77.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.01. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,605 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,028,000 after acquiring an additional 375,253 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,472,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,688,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,495,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

