$1.37 EPS Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 716,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,913,000 after buying an additional 177,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $37,028,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 109,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,373. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 14.99. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

