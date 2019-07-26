$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $920.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

IFF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,944,000 after acquiring an additional 741,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 116,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.