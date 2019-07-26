$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 26.61%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNST shares. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Macquarie set a $325.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

MNST traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.18. 470,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $1,552,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $24,283,518.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,415,776 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,565,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 811.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,978,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after acquiring an additional 861,752 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,339.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 863,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 803,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,406,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 469,087 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

