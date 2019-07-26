$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.10%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,997,035.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $1,413,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,180.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

