$0.69 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.80. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 125.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $17.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.98.

NASDAQ UNFI traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,987. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $500.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

