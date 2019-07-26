$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.85. Propetro posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Propetro.
Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Propetro had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $546.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.22 million.
Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,379. Propetro has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Propetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
