$0.61 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.67. Avaya posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Avaya had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.41. 560,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,468. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63. Avaya has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avaya by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,469,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,756,000 after purchasing an additional 210,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avaya by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Avaya by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

