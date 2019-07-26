$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 10.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $42.06. 58,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,297. The firm has a market cap of $980.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.