$0.48 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.87 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 9.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,006,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 544,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,793,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 391,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 125,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $263.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

