$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.46 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 120.94% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.93. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

In other GreenSky news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,874,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,590,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 662,260 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $3,749,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

