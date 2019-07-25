Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $15.52 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,067,029,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,074,161,000 after buying an additional 317,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after buying an additional 683,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,482,289,000 after buying an additional 383,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,793,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $4,053,892.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $214.44. 3,701,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

