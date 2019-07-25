Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Zoom Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $7.51. Zoom Technologies shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 104,788 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Zoom Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38.

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.