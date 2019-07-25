Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes $284,000 Position in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $8,697,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

AMCR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 188,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,020,030. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Amcor (NASDAQ:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

