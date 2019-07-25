Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 120 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,649,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 929,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,651,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 206,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after buying an additional 41,240 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TM traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $195.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $111.12 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.04.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $70.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

