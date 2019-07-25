Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alphabet by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,828,000 after buying an additional 407,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,159,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alphabet by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,913,000 after buying an additional 147,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $427,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total value of $46,313.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,991.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403 shares of company stock worth $461,293 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,132.12. 1,587,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,650. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,108.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,346.45.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.