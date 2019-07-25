Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 215.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,619. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,926 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $265,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 60,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,481,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,895.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,881 shares of company stock worth $10,012,987. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

