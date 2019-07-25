Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,279 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $697,653.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $53.07. 17,499,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,766,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.