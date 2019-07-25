Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,227. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

