Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 76 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waters by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after buying an additional 84,268 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $218.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

