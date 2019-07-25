Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.36. Zargon Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 20,203 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Get Zargon Oil and Gas alerts:

Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. The company was formerly known as Zargon Energy Trust and changed its name to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Zargon Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zargon Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.