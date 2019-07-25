Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to Hold

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. The company strives to optimize generation margins by improving its cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. It maintains a stable liquidity position along with a strong cash generating capacity through operating activities. However, PG&E Corp’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past twelve months. The operation and decommissioning of the utility’s nuclear power plants expose it to potentially significant liabilities. The utility may not be able to fully recover its costs if regulatory requirements change or the plant ceases operations before the licenses expire.”

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

NYSE:PCG opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. PG&E has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 42.76%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PG&E (PCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.