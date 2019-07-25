Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to “Hold”

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CONN. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Social Reality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 307,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $620.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.25. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.66 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Norman Miller bought 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $200,357.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 388,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,599.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,061.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,647 shares of company stock valued at $480,228. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $6,771,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $178,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Conn’s by 61.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 174,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 59,618 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

