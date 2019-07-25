Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Career Education Corporation is an educational services company committed to providing quality, career-focused learning and led by passionate professionals who inspire individual worth and lifelong achievement. The universities of the Career Education family – American InterContinental UniversityR (AIU) and Colorado Technical UniversityR (CTU) – provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels to a diverse student population pursuing various career-oriented disciplines. They serve students on ground campuses and online with career-focused degree programs that meet the education demands of today’s busy adults. AIU and CTU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing new personalized learning technologies like their intellipathTM adaptive learning platform, which allow students to more efficiently move toward pursuing a degree by receiving course credit for knowledge they can already demonstrate. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti set a $24.00 target price on Career Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Social Reality from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on Payment Data Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Career Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Career Education stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,405. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Career Education had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Career Education during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Career Education by 107.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Career Education by 7.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Career Education during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Career Education during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

