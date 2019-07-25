Zacks Investment Research Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets provided diversification benefits. Establishing operating units in North and Southeast Asia are also in line with the strategy. It boasts a prudent capital management policy that also enhances shareholders value. The company’s international business has potential for long-term earnings growth. The company witnessed steady net premium growth on the back of rate improvement. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market and pressure on the rate environment are concerns. Rising debt has been inducing higher interest expenses. Exposure to catastrophe loss inducing volatility in underwriting profitability remains a headwind.”

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.34.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,128,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,845,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,583,000 after buying an additional 111,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,694,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,678,000 after buying an additional 309,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after buying an additional 191,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,199,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,753,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

