Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded 22nd Century Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Resverlogix in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. 21,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 103,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $1,615,486.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 49,478 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $843,105.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,460,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,930,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,665,881 shares of company stock valued at $48,755,482 and have sold 348,077 shares valued at $6,711,205. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,903,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

